Confident Parenting Workshop
Confident Parenting Workshop
This workshop will focus on practical strategies parents can use to strengthen their parenting skills, better understand and support their children’s behavior, build positive connections, and help their children develop important social and emotional skills. The speaker is ReHanna Mendoza, M.S., BCBA, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and founder of Elenza Consulting LLC.
Fresno Adventist Academy (TK-12 Christian School)
Free. To register:
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Fresno Adventist Academy (TK-12 Christian School)
5397 E. Olive Ave.Fresno, California 93727