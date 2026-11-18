There’s nothing quite like the magic of Christmas movies to usher in the holiday season. Join a festive musical celebration featuring beloved themes and unforgettable melodies from some of your favorite holiday film classics. Relive the wonder of “Miracle on 34th Street,” the heartwarming adventures of “Home Alone,” the laugh-out-loud fun of “Elf,” the timeless message of Jim Carrey’s “A Christmas Carol,” and the enchanting music of “Frozen.”