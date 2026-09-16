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Bricks 4 Kidz: Holiday Camp

Bricks 4 Kidz: Holiday Camp

Experience the world of Minecraft® with LEGO® Bricks Engineering Camp. Kids start by crafting their shelters, mobs, critters, and tools using LEGO® motorized Bricks. Kids will craft new elements each day, building models and key elements from the popular Minecraft game. For ages 5 - 12.

Riverlakes Ranch Community Center
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
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Event Supported By

North of the River Recreation & Park District
https://www.norfun.org/
Riverlakes Ranch Community Center
3825 Riverlakes Dr.
Bakersfield, California 93312
https://www.norfun.org/riverlakes-ranch-admin-complex-community-center-park