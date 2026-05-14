An Evening of Jazz in the Tower with Eva Scow & Benjamin Boone
An Evening of Jazz in the Tower with Eva Scow & Benjamin Boone
Jazz saxophonist Benjamin Boone and mandolin virtuoso Eva Scow will be joined by jazz artists Craig VonBerg, Nate Guzman, and Pat Olvera to perform an unforgettable night of jazz at Roger Rocka’s Dinner Theater. The show, a fundraiser for the Tower District Preservation Fund, will include no-host desserts, non-alcoholic drinks and raffle prizes.
Roger Rocka's Dinner Theater
$50
06:15 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Tower District Preservation Fund-Tower Culture and Arts