America 250 - Merced County Celebration
America 250 - Merced County Celebration
The Daughters of the American Revolution-Merced River Chapter and the Merced County Historical Society invite you to attend the Liberty Tree 250 planting and stone marker dedication ceremony. It will be a community celebration, including speakers and refreshments.
Merced County Courthouse Museum
For details:
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Merced County Courthouse Museum
21st & N StreetsMerced, California 95340