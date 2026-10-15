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America 250 - Merced County Celebration

America 250 - Merced County Celebration

The Daughters of the American Revolution-Merced River Chapter and the Merced County Historical Society invite you to attend the Liberty Tree 250 planting and stone marker dedication ceremony. It will be a community celebration, including speakers and refreshments.

Merced County Courthouse Museum
For details:
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Merced County Courthouse Museum
21st & N Streets
Merced, California 95340
https://www.mercedmuseum.org/