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2026 Big Fresno Fair Car Show

2026 Big Fresno Fair Car Show

Polished chrome, custom builds and roaring engines return to the Fairgrounds as the 2nd Annual Big Fresno Fair Car Show takes over the Brian I. Tatarian Grandstand. Building on the success of its inaugural year, the event will once again showcase an impressive lineup of classic cars, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and bicycles from across the Valley.

Fresno Fairgrounds
For details:
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Big Fresno Fair
https://www.fresnofair.com/
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.
Fresno, California 93702