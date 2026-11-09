The unsung hero of the Bakersfield Sound: Don Rich

He was the unsung hero of The Bakersfield Sound. In fact, it's hard to imagine the career of Buck Owens without him. And his tragic death in 1974 derailed Owens career. The story of country guitar hero Don Rich today on KVPR's Central Valley Roots.

Rich was born in Washington state in 1941. He met Owens there, when the future country icon was working at a radio station. Rich was already a talented performer. At age 16, he opened for Elvis Presley in 1957. Rich joined Owens’ band in 1960 and played both fiddle and lead guitar. His twangy virtuosity on the electric Fender Telecaster guitar gave Owens' music an edge unlike anything the syrupy “Nashville Sound” was producing at the time. Hs guitar powered Owens hits ranging from Act Naturally to I've Got A Tiger By the Tail. He even led Owens band the Buckaroos in instrumental recordings, landing the only country instrumental song to ever hit #1 on the chart.

It all came to an end though in July 1974. Buck’s band had just wrapped up a recording session in Bakersfield when Rich headed out to the Central Coast on his motorcycle for a fishing trip. That night, just outside Morro Bay, Rich was involved in a solo vehicle crash, and was pronounced dead in San Luis Obispo. Before the trip, Owens had reportedly pleaded with Rich to give up the motorcycle.

After Don Rich died, Buck Owens was never the same. He later said "I think my music life ended when he died. Oh yeah, I carried on and I existed, but the real joy and love, the real lightning and thunder is gone forever.” Don Rich was just 32 years old.