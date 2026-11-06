Nov. 6: Breaking Down Midterm Election Results And The Democratic Sweep

Democrats were dominant in the midterm elections, including some blue wins in the Central Valley. But what do victories in House Districts 13 and 22 say more broadly about the Democratic swings? We speak to Fresno State Political Science Professor Lisa Bryant about the factors behind this decisive election.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Dolores Huerta will lie in state in state capital; and judge invalidates Kern County carbon capture project. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.