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2026 Election Coverage
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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 6: Breaking Down Midterm Election Results And The Democratic Sweep

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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Democrats were dominant in the midterm elections, including some blue wins in the Central Valley. But what do victories in House Districts 13 and 22 say more broadly about the Democratic swings? We speak to Fresno State Political Science Professor Lisa Bryant about the factors behind this decisive election.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Dolores Huerta will lie in state in state capital; and judge invalidates Kern County carbon capture project. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden