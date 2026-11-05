Sales taxes were on the ballot in the San Joaquin Valley. Here’s what voters said.

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. – Residents across the San Joaquin Valley voted on sales tax measures this midterm election. Ten cities and counties in the Valley asked voters to raise their sales taxes in order to fund public safety, transportation and even a public zoo.

Most cities were asking for a general tax increase, meaning revenue generated can be spent for general governmental purposes.

Early results showed mixed results for various sales tax measures.

Merced County

Measure B, a 1% increase in the city of Merced, was the only sales tax measure on the ballot in Merced County and looks likely to pass.

The latest unofficial county results show 58.1% of votes as a “yes,” with 41.8% being a “no.” The current sales tax in Merced is 8.25%.

Tulare County

In Tulare County, the city of Tulare asked residents for a 1% general sales tax increase through Measure A. County results on election night are too close to call with “yes” votes at 49.3% and “no” at 50.6%.

The current sales tax in Tulare is the lowest in Tulare County at 8.25%.

Measure S, a sales tax measure in Dinuba, proposed a 0.75% increase. The city’s current sales tax is 8.5%.

Early results show voters were in favor of the Dinuba measure. “Yes” votes are polling ahead with 64.1%, compared to 35.8% of votes being “no.”

Fresno County

Measure J, a 1% sales tax increase in Coalinga , had a tight approval margin of 50.3% compared to 49.7% opposed. Residents currently pay a sales tax of 8.975%.

The three other measures in Fresno County come as a response to the expiration of Measure C, a 0.5% transportation sales tax that all county residents have been paying for 40 years. Measure C expires next year.

Measure S is a county-wide 0.5% sales tax that would replace Measure C and is estimated to generate $7.4 billion in its 30-year lifespan. It would allocate 65% of funds to fixing neighborhood roads, which is nearly double the amount spent on neighborhood roads in Measure C.

Latest results show 53% of votes against the measure, with 46.9% in favor.

Measure D applies to the city of Fresno and would also replace lost revenue when Measure C expires.

City leaders proposed the tax when it wasn’t clear Measure S would make it onto the ballot, and it’s anticipated to raise $65 million annually for 10 years.

If both measures pass, Fresno’s leaders have written into Measure D that it will sunset when Measure S goes into effect.

Voters appear to be in favor of Measure D with 57.6% of votes compared to 42.3% opposed.

In Fowler, Measure T would increase the sales tax by 0.5% and generate approximately $300,000 annually. Fowler’s sales tax is currently 8.975%. Like Fresno’s Measure D, this measure was also proposed as a response to the expiration of Measure C, though the revenue would be spent more generally on city services.

Early results have Measure T polling ahead with 57.4% and 42.5% opposed.

Kern County

Despite community outreach efforts by the city, Measure Q in Shafter does not look like it will pass.

Measure Q would increase the city’s sales tax by 1% to help fund public services. The current sales tax is the lowest in Kern county at 7.25%.

Opposition far outpaces support for the measure, at 63.1% to 36.8%, according to the latest county results.

In Arvin, however, voters appear to have passed Measure H, a 1% sales tax increase .

The measure was leading with 57.5% support to 42.5% opposed. Tax rates before Measure H are set at 8.25%.

Lastly, Measure Z , a proposed Kern County wide sales tax, was leading with 55.2% of support, compared to 44.8% opposition.

Measure Z was brought before voters to fund improvements and operations at California Living Museum Zoo in Bakersfield.

