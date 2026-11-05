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2026 Election Coverage
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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 5: First Responders In Merced Learn New Emergency Skills In Paramedic Program

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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A new paramedic program at Merced College is attracting more than just students. First responders who are already working in the city are taking courses to level up their skills. And that’s improving emergency capabilities in the city. Rachel Livinal from the Merced Focus attends a mock training to find out what people are learning in the field.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Democrats flip House District 22; and Measure S continues to struggle. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden