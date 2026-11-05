Nov. 5: First Responders In Merced Learn New Emergency Skills In Paramedic Program

A new paramedic program at Merced College is attracting more than just students. First responders who are already working in the city are taking courses to level up their skills. And that’s improving emergency capabilities in the city. Rachel Livinal from the Merced Focus attends a mock training to find out what people are learning in the field.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Democrats flip House District 22; and Measure S continues to struggle. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.