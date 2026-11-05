California is remembering Dolores Huerta. Here are key dates.

Read more coverage of Dolores Huerta here.

FRESNO, Calif. – The late civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will lie in honor at the California State Capital in Sacramento on Nov. 16, according to an announcement from the Assembly Speaker and Senate President on Thursday.

Members of the public will be allowed to pay their respects, days before the community in Bakersfield holds its own remembrance events.

Huerta devoted her life to fighting for farmworkers across the Central Valley, and helped secure landmark labor laws. She was part of strikes and even a 300-mile march from the San Joaquin Valley to the capital to secure labor rights. In her final years, Huerta pushed for labor legislation at all levels of government.

She died last week at her home in Bakersfield, at the age of 96. Her family said the cause of death was cancer.

Following the public viewing in Sacramento, Huerta will be remembered in her Bakersfield community. Her family has planned a celebration of life events. Below are key dates:

Monday, November 16, 2026

Dolores Huerta will lie in honor at the California State Capitol from noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, November 19, 2026

A public rosary and evening vigil will take place at 6 p.m. at the IBEW Local 428 Hall, 3921 Sillect Ave, in Bakersfield.

Friday, November 20, 2026

An interfaith memorial service and celebration of life will take place at Dignity Health Arena. Events will start at 8 a.m. with an opening blessing by Aztec dancers. Events will run until 6 p.m.