Nov. 4: New Research Says Oil And Gas Wells Could Be Driving More Valley Fever Cases

New research from UC Berkeley says there is a link between the development of new oil and gas wells in Kern County and the increase in Valley Fever cases. Today, KVPR Senior Editor Kerry Klein speaks with postdoctoral fellow Lisa Couper, who authored the research and discusses her key findings.

Plus, the latest results in the 2026 Midterm Election from the San Joaquin Valley. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.