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2026 Election Coverage
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Central Valley Daily

Nov. 4: New Research Says Oil And Gas Wells Could Be Driving More Valley Fever Cases

By Soreath Hok,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published November 4, 2026 at 4:45 AM PST
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New research from UC Berkeley says there is a link between the development of new oil and gas wells in Kern County and the increase in Valley Fever cases. Today, KVPR Senior Editor Kerry Klein speaks with postdoctoral fellow Lisa Couper, who authored the research and discusses her key findings.

Plus, the latest results in the 2026 Midterm Election from the San Joaquin Valley. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning editor and reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden