Nov. 3: Small Town Of Avenal Goes To The Polls – After Recalling Its City Council

A recall election left all but one seat empty on the Avenal City Council. This Election Day, residents of the Kings County community will decide on which candidates should fill those positions. But how has the city managed without a full council since the summer? KVPR reporter Samantha Rangel discusses the impact the vacancies have had on city services.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Three more Valley residents accused of illegal voting; and a Fresno City Council candidate calls for an independent investigation into a botched arrest. Today’s episode is hosted by Soreath Hok and produced by Jonathan Linden.