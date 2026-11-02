As progressive campaigns grow more popular, Democrat Adam Gray is focused on the center

This story was originally published by The Merced FOCUS.

Even though California’s Prop. 50 made Congressional District 13 lean more Democratic, incumbent Rep. Adam Gray’s campaign strategy hasn’t changed much, and he’s sticking to his “Valleycrat” approach by trying to appeal to Republican voters, too.

When Gray flipped the House seat two years ago, he won by fewer than 200 votes. Despite the Democratic advantage this time around, Gray is still courting voters from both sides of the aisle.

“You can both be a strong Democrat, as I am, and still believe in bipartisanship,” Gray told The Merced FOCUS.

Gray, 49, whose district includes all of Merced County, and parts of Fresno, Stanislaus, Madera, and San Joaquin counties, said he’s still focused on being someone who can make relationships across the aisle and remain moderate.

Because of Prop. 50, Gray’s Republican challenger this term is former Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln, who gained the support of the Republican Party in Merced County as well as an endorsement from President Donald Trump early in his campaign. Lincoln’s campaign did not respond to an interview request.

More recently, several Democratic candidates with strong progressive backings have gained momentum. For instance, in District 22 in the southern San Joaquin Valley, Republican incumbent David Valadao will face off against Democrat Randy Villegas, whose campaign was boosted by recent visits to the district by progressive powerhouses Senator Bernie Sanders, D-Vermont, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-New York City.

But this shift in Democratic politics isn’t necessarily universal. Blake Zante, executive director of the nonpartisan public policy institute, the Maddy Institute, said progressive politics often don’t take center stage for so-called “Valleycrat” candidates, or those with a moderate Democrat attitude, because Prop 50 largely made seats safer for all Democrats.

“It seems like more progressive candidates are winning in some of these races in municipal, state, and federal elections all across the country, so I think it’s hard to pinpoint whether or not Prop. 50 [changed] the types of Democratic voters included [in the district],” Zante said. “I think overall the goal was to make it a safer Democratic seat.”

Progressive ‘fairy tale’

According to voter registration data for Gray’s district, the percentage of Democrats in September was up just over 1% from what it was two years ago. That could largely be thanks to the passage of Prop. 50, which gave several seats throughout the state a Democratic advantage for this year’s election. As of Sept. 4, Democrat voters make up 42% of those registered, Republicans cover 27% and 23% have no party preference. There are a total of 348,208 registered voters for the district.

Gray’s district is unique, Zante said, and the congressman might not have to worry about appealing to progressive voters. Data shows more left-leaning parties, such as the Green Party and the Peace and Freedom Party, still make up the minority of registered voters in Gray’s district, but have grown in registration by more than 600 voters since his last election in 2024.

Zante doesn’t deny this slight shift, but he said it doesn’t necessarily indicate that voters want more progressive policies. Furthermore, with the emergence of more progressive candidates like Villegas or New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, he said, it’s not a “progressive wave” but “a general discontentment on the direction of the country.”

“We’ve seen figureheads emerge like Mayor Mamdani in New York City, who sort of emerged as this national figure, who folks I think identify with the progressive movement,” Zante said. “But when you look at some of his talking points, [he’s] talking about affordability, talking about housing, talking about these issues that do resonate with voters. So I think that’s what’s going to happen in the 2026 election. The midterm election will be a good litmus test to see whether or not that holds up.”

But Gray told The Merced FOCUS he doesn’t think there are enough progressive voters to change the tide.

“People go, ‘Oh well, there’s all these DSA (Democratic Socialist’s of America) candidates winning around the country.’ To which I say, ‘Well, where’s that?’’’ Gray said. “I think this is a bit of a fairy tale narrative in the media, and not just the media, but in our larger culture.”

Gray’s politics remain moderate

A Blue Dog Democrat, Gray feels confident running his campaign this term as a “continuation” of what he’s always tried to focus on in public office: policies for Valley residents across healthcare, agriculture, water and, ultimately, bringing people together.

This will likely work in Gray’s favor, according to Zante.

“The incumbency factor does play a role here,” Zante said. “I do think that he has a unique pulse on the issues that people care about in the district — sort of that Valleycrat streak, if you will.”

In contrast, Gene Johnson, the chair of the Republican Party of Merced County said the odds of Gray winning over Republicans are low, mainly because he didn’t get endorsed by Merced County’s Sheriff Vern Warnke like he did in 2024.

“When he (Warnke) endorsed someone in Merced County, that meant a lot, especially with the older population,” Johnson said. “That really matters, especially with Kevin [Lincoln] getting Sheriff Warnke’s endorsement. That is huge.”

Johnson said he hasn’t been following Gray’s time in office all that much, including his support of legislation that broke with the Democrat party, such as the National Defense Authorization Act, or the farm bill.

But Johnson said he doesn’t think Gray’s in the race to help Republicans. Despite Gray’s appeal to centrist voters, Johnson likened Gray to a lackey for the Democratic party.

“He wants those votes, so he has to run to the moderate. But when he gets into office, after he’s elected, he goes along with this party, naturally,” Johnson said. “So our groups don’t really believe in Adam Gray because he’s not representing everybody. He’s not even representing the Democrats here in Merced County, he’s just representing the Pelosis and that type of group.”

Meanwhile, Gray said, if reelected, he’ll focus on passing more legislation in line with his constituents of all backgrounds in his next term. He has his sights on legislation that would help build water projects, reform permitting and environmental reviews.

Gray said he doesn’t want to alienate progressive voters, but he wants to reach as many people on the political spectrum as he can.

“We need to focus not on the Republican answer or the Democrat answer, not on the moderate Democrat or the progressive Democrat, but just simply on the ideas that are going to make people’s lives better,” Gray said. “If elected, I’m going to continue to do that.”