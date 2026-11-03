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2026 Election Coverage

2026 Midterm Election: Central Valley voters go to the polls. Here's what's happening.

KVPR | By Amaray Alvarez,
Marek WarszawskiSamantha RangelKerry KleinCresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Published November 3, 2026 at 2:05 PM PST
2026 Midterm Election.
KVPR
2026 Midterm Election.


🗳️Polls will close in California at 8 p.m.

🎧 Listen to Central Valley Daily election episodes and read more election stories from the KVPR newsroom.

📻Join us for LIVE election night coverage from NPR and the California Newsroom beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 3rd. Tune in to 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield. Listen to state and local updates from 5-11 p.m. You can also listen at the player on KVPR.org, or on the KVPR app.

Reporters from the KVPR newsroom are following the election across the San Joaquin Valley throughout the day. Check back for updates...

Bakersfield, Calif.

Voters line up outside the Kern County Elections Office in Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Amaray Alvarez
/
KVPR
Voters line up outside the Kern County Elections Office in Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.
Voters drop off their ballots in Bakersfield, Calif., for the 2026 midterm election.
Amaray Alvarez
/
KVPR
Voters drop off their ballots in Bakersfield, Calif., for the 2026 midterm election.

Fresno, Calif.

Emilo Perez stands outside a polling station at Sunnyside Library in Fresno, Calif., on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026.
Marek Warszawski
/
KVPR
Emilo Perez stands outside a polling station at Sunnyside Library in Fresno, Calif., on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026.

Madera, Calif.

A
Samantha Rangel
/
KVPR
A voting line forms outside the Madera County Government Center in Madera, Calif., for the 2026 midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Tags
Government & Politics Top Stories🗳️ 2026 Election
Amaray Alvarez
Amaray Alvarez is a California Local News Fellow for KVPR, covering Kern County.
See stories by Amaray Alvarez
Marek Warszawski
Marek Warszawski is a senior correspondent for KVPR.
See stories by Marek Warszawski
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha earned her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism from California State University, Fresno. Her previous work can also be found in The Westside Express, her college paper, The Collegian, NPR, and The California Report.

The best way to reach her is at srangel@kvpr.org or 559-862-2397.
See stories by Samantha Rangel
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning editor and reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado