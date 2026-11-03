2026 Midterm Election: Central Valley voters go to the polls. Here's what's happening.
🗳️Polls will close in California at 8 p.m.
🎧 Listen to Central Valley Daily election episodes and read more election stories from the KVPR newsroom.
📻Join us for LIVE election night coverage from NPR and the California Newsroom beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 3rd. Tune in to 89.3 in Fresno and 89.1 in Bakersfield. Listen to state and local updates from 5-11 p.m. You can also listen at the player on KVPR.org, or on the KVPR app.
Reporters from the KVPR newsroom are following the election across the San Joaquin Valley throughout the day. Check back for updates...
Bakersfield, Calif.
Fresno, Calif.
Madera, Calif.