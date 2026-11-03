2026 Midterm Election: Central Valley voters go to the polls. Here's what's happening.

Reporters from the KVPR newsroom are following the election across the San Joaquin Valley throughout the day. Check back for updates...

Bakersfield, Calif.

Amaray Alvarez / KVPR Voters line up outside the Kern County Elections Office in Bakersfield, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Amaray Alvarez / KVPR Voters drop off their ballots in Bakersfield, Calif., for the 2026 midterm election.

Fresno, Calif.

Marek Warszawski / KVPR Emilo Perez stands outside a polling station at Sunnyside Library in Fresno, Calif., on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026.

Madera, Calif.