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2026 Election Coverage
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Central Valley Daily

Oct. 30: It Was The Country’s Closest Congressional Race in 2024. How Will It Vote This Year?

By Kerry Klein,
Soreath HokJonathan Linden
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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While voters have their eye on tight congressional races across the country, California’s San Joaquin Valley also has some that are in play. Past elections for House District 13 have been won by razor-thin margins. Could this year be just as close? We speak with CalMatters reporter Maya C. Miller, who visited the district.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Mourners remember Dolores Huerta at vigil; Fresno officials spar over allegations of corruption. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and Soreath Hok, and produced by Jonathan Linden.

Central Valley Daily
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning editor and reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden