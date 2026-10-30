Oct. 30: It Was The Country’s Closest Congressional Race in 2024. How Will It Vote This Year?

While voters have their eye on tight congressional races across the country, California’s San Joaquin Valley also has some that are in play. Past elections for House District 13 have been won by razor-thin margins. Could this year be just as close? We speak with CalMatters reporter Maya C. Miller, who visited the district.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Mourners remember Dolores Huerta at vigil; Fresno officials spar over allegations of corruption. Today’s episode is hosted by Kerry Klein and Soreath Hok, and produced by Jonathan Linden.