4 dead following fiery plane crash in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. – All passengers in a small airplane that crashed down into a neighborhood Saturday have died, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Police and fire crews responded to the 7300 block of North Blythe Avenue in northwest Fresno on Saturday just before 2 p.m. after a fixed wing single-engine airplane crashed down.

The aircraft was on fire on the bluff of the San Joaquin River when crews arrived.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, which risked spreading to nearby homes that surround the Sierra Sky Park Airport.

Authorities said two children died immediately at the scene, and a man and a woman were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The woman died at the hospital shortly after, and the sheriff’s office said Monday in an update that the man also died from his injuries.

Fresno County Sheriff's Office Investigators search the scene of an airplane crash that happened Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026, in north Fresno.

The woman was identified as 41-year-old Danna Eady, from Auberry. The man was identified as Craig Eady, 44, also of Auberry.

The Eadys were married, according to a fundraiser set up by friends and family members . The fundraiser was set up before Craig Eady died.

The couple had two older children who were not in the aircraft.

According to news reports, Danna Eady was a flight instructor and a professor at Reedley College . The college canceled all flight science classes for Tuesday following Eady’s death.

Before the deadly crash, a post to the college’s Facebook page said the flight science program had just held a pinning ceremony for students . One photo featured Eady smiling with one of the students.

The National Transportation Safety Board was called in to investigate the scene.

