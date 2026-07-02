July 2: The Little-Known Tool With Major Implications For Homeowner Insurance Policies [Encore]

San Francisco Chronicle reporters Susie Neilson and Megan Fan Munce join us in this encore episode of Central Valley Daily to discuss their investigation into a system known as “360 Value.” Their Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting uncovered how major insurance companies rely on the program’s faulty algorithm to insure homes.

Plus the latest news headlines: Investigators serve search warrants in Avenal amid city scandal; and a plan to share driver data with the federal government is moving forward.