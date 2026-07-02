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Central Valley Daily

July 2: The Little-Known Tool With Major Implications For Homeowner Insurance Policies [Encore]

By Soreath Hok,
Elizabeth ArakelianJonathan LindenCresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Published July 2, 2026 at 6:29 AM PDT
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San Francisco Chronicle reporters Susie Neilson and Megan Fan Munce join us in this encore episode of Central Valley Daily to discuss their investigation into a system known as “360 Value.” Their Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting uncovered how major insurance companies rely on the program’s faulty algorithm to insure homes.

Plus the latest news headlines: Investigators serve search warrants in Avenal amid city scandal; and a plan to share driver data with the federal government is moving forward.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden
Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado