July 1: Older Adults Are Finding Newfound Meaning In College Enrollment
While college student enrollment among older adults is very low, those who do enroll say they reap physical, mental and social benefits. On today's episode, KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal takes us into the classroom to learn how older adults are finding meaning in college at a later age.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Local attorney reacts to Supreme Court’s birthright ruling; and Gov. Gavin Newsom signs the latest state budget.