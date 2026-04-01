April 1: California’s Rollout of Transitional Kinder Brings Huge Stakes For Young Learners

Universal transitional kindergarten fully launched last year after a multi-year rollout by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It aims to ensure high quality early childhood education for children no matter their income. But KVPR's Rachel Livinal reports the program is behind in a few ways. She joins today's episode to discuss her new reporting.

Plus the latest news headlines: Researchers worry farmworkers are not being protected from the early heatwave; and a new baseball rivalry series launches in the Valley.