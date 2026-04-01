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Central Valley Daily

April 1: California’s Rollout of Transitional Kinder Brings Huge Stakes For Young Learners

By Rachel Livinal,
Elizabeth ArakelianKerry KleinJonathan LindenCresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Published April 1, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Universal transitional kindergarten fully launched last year after a multi-year rollout by Gov. Gavin Newsom. It aims to ensure high quality early childhood education for children no matter their income. But KVPR's Rachel Livinal reports the program is behind in a few ways. She joins today's episode to discuss her new reporting.

Plus the latest news headlines: Researchers worry farmworkers are not being protected from the early heatwave; and a new baseball rivalry series launches in the Valley.

Central Valley Daily
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
See stories by Rachel Livinal
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
See stories by Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado