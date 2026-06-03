Primary results too close to call in this key Valley swing congressional district

HANFORD, Calif. – One of the most competitive Congressional districts in the state is still too close to call after yesterday’s primary election. In District 22 in the South Valley, where Democrats are hoping to flip a seat long held by Republican David Valadao , roughly half the votes have been counted.

One thing is clear: Valadao is almost certain to advance to the general election in November. He’s the incumbent, and he’s held his seat in almost every election since 2012.

What’s unclear is which candidate will face off against him.

Two Democrats are attempting to unseat him: Assemblymember Jasmeet Bains, who’s also a family doctor, and college professor and school board member Randy Villegas.

In her time in the state legislature, Bains has made votes that many consider “moderate,” and she’s been endorsed by the establishment organization known as the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Randy Villegas, who teaches at College of the Sequoias and is a trustee of the Visalia Unified School District, labels himself a “populist.” Both Senator Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortes have thrown their weight behind him.

As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Valadao was leading with 44% of the vote, Villegas had earned 30%, and Bains 26%. With tens of thousands of votes left to count, it’s too early to tell which candidate will advance with Valadao.

None of the candidates offered comment on the preliminary results on Tuesday night. Earlier in the evening, Bains cancelled her election watch party, which had been scheduled at a union hall in Bakersfield, not far from where a hostage situation was ongoing. A section of downtown had been closed off to the public while officers with Bakersfield police, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security were negotiating with a man who had taken hostages at Chase Bank.

“My thoughts are with all of the families impacted by this concerning situation…Out of an abundance of caution, and to avoid creating a large gathering of people in close proximity to this incident, we will no longer hold an in-person event in downtown,” Bains wrote in a press release cancelling the event.

As of publication, the situation was still unfolding.

Statewide redistricting last year increased the Democratic advantage among voters in District 22, and Democratic party leaders expect it will be crucial in winning back Congress.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November, regardless of party. Results could take days to weeks to finalize.