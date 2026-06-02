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Central Valley Daily

June 2: U.S. Senator Adam Schiff Talks Election Year, Impact of Federal Cuts on Food Banks

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published June 2, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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California U.S. Senator Adam Schiff anticipates a growing crisis in food aid, following deep federal cuts in the Republican megabill known as HR1. He speaks about the impact on food banks during a Fresno visit and how the Democratic party will navigate a divided Congress.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands of San Joaquin Valley residents cast their mail-in ballots; plus a major operation busts a Valley crime network.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden