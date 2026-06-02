June 2: U.S. Senator Adam Schiff Talks Election Year, Impact of Federal Cuts on Food Banks
California U.S. Senator Adam Schiff anticipates a growing crisis in food aid, following deep federal cuts in the Republican megabill known as HR1. He speaks about the impact on food banks during a Fresno visit and how the Democratic party will navigate a divided Congress.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Thousands of San Joaquin Valley residents cast their mail-in ballots; plus a major operation busts a Valley crime network.