June 3: Breaking Down Statewide And Local Primary Election Results

Tuesday marked Primary election day in California, with all state-wide elected offices on the ballot, including governor, as well as many other city and county races. Today, we speak with KVPR associate editor Kerry Klein to break down the latest election results and discuss which candidates could be on the general election ballot come November.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield authorities navigated an hours-long hostage situation at a downtown bank; and local members of Congress requested emergency federal funding to combat invasive golden mussels.