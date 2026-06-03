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Central Valley Daily

June 3: Breaking Down Statewide And Local Primary Election Results

By Soreath Hok,
Kerry KleinJonathan Linden
Published June 3, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Tuesday marked Primary election day in California, with all state-wide elected offices on the ballot, including governor, as well as many other city and county races. Today, we speak with KVPR associate editor Kerry Klein to break down the latest election results and discuss which candidates could be on the general election ballot come November.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Bakersfield authorities navigated an hours-long hostage situation at a downtown bank; and local members of Congress requested emergency federal funding to combat invasive golden mussels.

Central Valley Daily
Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of KVPR's Central Valley Daily podcast.
See stories by Soreath Hok
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
See stories by Kerry Klein
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden