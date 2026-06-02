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Valley Voters share priorities, top-of-mind issues on Primary Election Day

KVPR | By Kerry Klein,
Rachel LivinalIsrael Cardona HernandezBranden SandovalSamantha Rangel
Published June 2, 2026 at 8:29 PM PDT
A voter fills out their ballot at a vote center at the Hotel Piccadilly in Fresno on June 2, 2026.
Photo by Larry Valenzuela
/
CalMatters
A voter fills out their ballot at a vote center at the Hotel Piccadilly in Fresno on June 2, 2026.

FRESNO, Calif. – As voters throughout the Valley cast their ballots in California’s Primary Election today, many pointed to homelessness, affordability and other social issues as being top of mind. Others expressed a desire for wider acceptance of diverse viewpoints, and for candidates who represent a broader political spectrum.

For Georgie Dayton, election priorities were water access and border control.

“When you love your country or care about it, you just don't walk out and leave the door wide open,” said the 92-year-old Republican, who voted in Fresno.

Other voters told KVPR that immigration concerns and rising costs of gas were drawing them to the polls.

“This will determine the future for California in terms of how well we do with the current administration right now,” said Julio Barrio, a 26-year-old Democrat from Firebaugh.

In the Fresno County town of Huron, voters said they’re concerned about recent changes to healthcare.

One of them was Margie Macias, a nurse who said many of her patients worry about holding on to their health insurance amid cuts to Medicaid and other safety net programs led by the Trump administration.

“A lot of them could lose everything they get,” said the 70-year-old Democrat.

Kimberly Arredondo, a 19-year-old student, said she was recently cut from her government-funded health insurance and is trying to re-enroll.

“I feel like healthcare, nowadays, is kind of hard to come by to a lot of people, and it's very expensive if you don't have enough resources,” she said.

The top two vote-getters for governor and most other races will be decided as ballots are tallied tonight and over the next week.

Tens of thousands of votes were already cast by mail and via ballot drop boxes sprinkled throughout the Valley.

As of Monday, nearly 80,000 ballots had already been cast in Fresno County.

“That's pretty good. That's actually ahead of recent primaries for Fresno County,” said James Kus, Fresno County’s Registrar of Voters.

As for why, he’s not sure – especially with 61 candidates for governor on the ballot.

“When there are so many candidates…it's going to cause some confusion. It's going to turn off some voters,” he said.

Early votes were up in Merced County, too. But the early vote tally was about average in Kern and Madera counties, and below average in Mariposa and Tulare Counties.

Even though every Californian is mailed a ballot ahead of each election, many make a tradition of showing up at polling places – like Steven Northrup, a Republican in Fresno. As a Vietnam veteran, he said he knows that many never made it back home to vote.

“I think it's an honor to vote in person,” he said. “It’s a privilege.”
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Local News Top StoriesPrimary Elections2026 Election
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
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Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
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Israel Cardona Hernandez
Israel Cardona Hernández was born in Santa Rosa, California, and raised in Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico. Now based in Fresno, he is majoring in Mass Communications and Journalism with a focus on broadcasting and is currently reporting for KVPR. He previously attended Fresno City College. Fully bilingual in Spanish and English, Israel brings a multicultural perspective to his work in media and communication.
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Branden Sandoval
See stories by Branden Sandoval
Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
See stories by Samantha Rangel