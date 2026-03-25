March 25: A Biographer On Cesar E. Chavez’s Fall From Grace

Public outrage was palpable after allegations of sexual abuse against Cesar E. Chavez were published in the New York Times last week. His public image was virtually erased in mere hours. On today’s episode, we discuss the downfall of a civil rights icon with writer Miriam Pawel, who published the 2014 biography “The Crusades of Cesar Chavez.”

Plus, the latest news headlines: Republican lawmakers push for menstrual products for farmworkers, and the son of a Filipino farmworker activist speaks out on Cesar E. Chavez.