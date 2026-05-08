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Central Valley Daily

May 8: A Proposed Water Project Could Mean Big Changes For California. Here’s Where It Stands.

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:45 AM PDT
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Since day one in office, the Delta Conveyance Project has been a key pillar of Governor Gavin Newsom’s agenda. With him now leaving office, the project’s future still remains uncertain. Today, we speak with CalMatters water reporter Rachel Becker. She discusses the project's status and breaks down exactly what it would do.

Plus, the latest news headlines: House District 22 candidates call for reducing extremism; and new analysis shows state impacts of remote work.

Central Valley Daily
Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
See stories by Elizabeth Arakelian
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
See stories by Jonathan Linden