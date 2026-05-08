May 8: A Proposed Water Project Could Mean Big Changes For California. Here’s Where It Stands.

Since day one in office, the Delta Conveyance Project has been a key pillar of Governor Gavin Newsom’s agenda. With him now leaving office, the project’s future still remains uncertain. Today, we speak with CalMatters water reporter Rachel Becker. She discusses the project's status and breaks down exactly what it would do.

Plus, the latest news headlines: House District 22 candidates call for reducing extremism; and new analysis shows state impacts of remote work.