July 15: How A Tulare County Storeowner Is Helping Feed His Immigrant Neighbors
Immigration sweeps and raids in southern California and across the country are adding to fears among immigrants without legal status everywhere. But amid headlines of aggressive operations, there are stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Journalist Madi Bolanos brings us one of those stories from the Central Valley.
Plus, the latest news headlines: States sue over freezing of education grants; and what the Diocese of Fresno says about IRS policy on political endorsements.