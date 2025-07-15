© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
July 15: How A Tulare County Storeowner Is Helping Feed His Immigrant Neighbors

By Elizabeth Arakelian,
Jonathan Linden
Published July 15, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Immigration sweeps and raids in southern California and across the country are adding to fears among immigrants without legal status everywhere. But amid headlines of aggressive operations, there are stories of neighbors helping neighbors. Journalist Madi Bolanos brings us one of those stories from the Central Valley.

Plus, the latest news headlines: States sue over freezing of education grants; and what the Diocese of Fresno says about IRS policy on political endorsements.

Elizabeth Arakelian
A Valley native, Elizabeth earned her bachelor's degree in English Language Literatures from the University of California, Santa Cruz and her master's degree in journalism from New York University. She has covered a range of beats. Her agriculture reporting for the Turlock Journal earned her a first place award from the California Newspaper Publishers Association.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
