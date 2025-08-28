© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Fresno County supervisors declare emergency over Garnet Fire

KVPR | By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado,
Rachel Livinal
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:04 PM PDT
Fire crews drive over Wishon Dam in Fresno County as they respond to the Garnet Fire
US Forest Service
Fire crews drive over Wishon Dam in Fresno County on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, as they respond to the Garnet Fire.

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno County officials will ratify a state of emergency declaration at a special meeting Friday over the Garnet Fire.

The wildfire is burning northeast of Pine Flat Lake and has scorched nearly 14,000 acres as of Thursday with no containment. The blaze started on Sunday.

Evacuation orders and warnings are still in place for a large portion of eastern Fresno County.

A CalFire maps shows evacuation orders and warnings for the Garnet Fire as of Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025.
CalFire
Fresno County officials say they are working at an emergency operations center and with CalFire and the U.S. Forest Service to monitor the situation.

Crews with the Forest Services said the fire had burned "actively" during overnight periods. Firefighters have focused on protecting infrastructure at Balch Camp should fire reach it.

Large dead trees are creating a challenge for crews and are adding to available fuels for the fire's spread.

Roughly 1,000 firefighters are responding to the wildfire and more are expected.

Earlier this week, the county closed Avocado Lake Park east of Fresno to residents in order to use it as an incident command center for the fire response.

Forest and county officials warn residents to use caution when driving around the fire area because of fire equipment and crews who are working. Visitors to the surrounding area are also warned of bad air quality if they plan to hike in the area over the weekend.
Environment Top StoriesFresno County
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
Rachel Livinal
Rachel Livinal reports on higher education for KVPR through a partnership with the Central Valley Journalism Collaborative.
