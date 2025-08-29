Fresno approves $6 million contribution for housing project by Cesar Chavez Foundation

FRESNO, Calif. – The Fresno City Council on Thursday agreed to provide a $6 million contribution and three city-owned properties to the Cesar Chavez Foundation for the development of affordable housing.

The foundation plans to develop the Parkview Apartments, an affordable rental housing project with up to 170 units. The city-owned properties being used for the project are all located west of Highway 99 on or near Parkway Drive.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation, a California nonprofit public benefit corporation, is the sole developer of the project and will rehabilitate existing units in addition to constructing some of the units on a currently vacant property, according to the resolution approved by the Fresno council.

In addition to the major contribution by the city of Fresno, the foundation will also seek full financing of the project.

Parkview Apartments would add to the supply of affordable housing in Fresno, according to officials, who have focused on turning old or vacant motels into long-term housing in recent years.

The housing is expected to support low- to moderate-income households.

The Cesar Chavez Foundation will verify that tenants of the affordable housing units have incomes at or below 80% of the area median income. KVPR attempted to contact the foundation about the project but did not hear back in time.

The city’s lease of its properties will extend for 55 years at a rate of $1 per year, according to the approved city resolution.

Meanwhile, the Fresno officials have also submitted a new application for the “Prohousing Designation Program.”

If granted, the designation would increase opportunities for Fresno to win state grants to build affordable housing. The city previously had its pro-housing designation revoked due to incomplete housing projects.

Officials say they will get an answer on that application by October.

This story was produced by Israel Cardona Hernandez as part of an internship program through Fresno State’s Media, Communications and Journalism department. KVPR reporter Rachel Livinal contributed.