Aug. 26: Remembering Joseph Castro, Former Fresno State President, CSU Chancellor

Former Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro has died at the age of 58. He left a long legacy of promoting education in the San Joaquin Valley and beyond. On today’s show, KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado shares Castro’s impact, reflecting on his time as a student newspaper editor at Fresno State.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What California’s redistricting election is expected to cost the state; and what a new cost analysis says about the state’s high-speed rail project.