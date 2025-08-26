© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Aug. 26: Remembering Joseph Castro, Former Fresno State President, CSU Chancellor

By Samantha Rangel,
Cresencio Rodriguez-DelgadoKerry Klein
Published August 26, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Former Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro has died at the age of 58. He left a long legacy of promoting education in the San Joaquin Valley and beyond. On today’s show, KVPR News Director Cresencio Rodriguez Delgado shares Castro’s impact, reflecting on his time as a student newspaper editor at Fresno State.

Plus, the latest news headlines: What California’s redistricting election is expected to cost the state; and what a new cost analysis says about the state’s high-speed rail project.

Samantha Rangel
Samantha Rangel reports on stories for KVPR in the Fresno and Clovis areas. After growing up in the town of Firebaugh, Samantha is now enrolled at California State University, Fresno. There, she is studying to earn her B.A. in Media, Communications, and Journalism. Before joining the KVPR news team, she was a reporter for The Westside Express, where she covered education and other local news in Firebaugh.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado is KVPR's News Director. Prior to joining the station's news department in 2022, he was a reporter for PBS NewsHour and The Fresno Bee.
Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
