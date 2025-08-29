Officials break ground on Fresno County’s largest library

CLOVIS, Calif. - The cities of Clovis and Reedley will soon welcome new library branches, as officials broke ground this week on two major construction projects.

In Clovis, leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the start of construction on the new Clovis Regional Library. At more than 26,000 square feet, it will become the largest library in Fresno County.

Fresno County Library Director Sally Gomez said the new building will help expand both space and services for the communities in and around Clovis.

“People still understand the value of libraries and what they mean for the community and what they can do,” Gomez said. “It's not just free entertainment. It's resources, it's education, it's information, it's connections.”

The $25 million project is being funded through several avenues of contributions, like Friends of the Library and, more popularly, Measure B.

“When they first started the conversation about this future library, the residents and the community were really strongly in mind,” Gomez said.

Sue Shram, the president of Friends of the Library, said she is looking forward to the new spaces, like the teen room, the first one of its kind in Fresno County.

“I'm really excited about a dedicated teen room and the study rooms and the community center where we can have events or meetings or presentations, poetry readings, whatever you can think of,” Shram said.

Clovis Mayor Vong Mouanoutoua shared his enthusiasm at the groundbreaking.

“I'm always excited to see a piece of dirt turn into something community can use,” Mouanoutoua said. “So as a city, you're always happy when there's investment into your land to make it something where the city and residents can use.”

The modern facility is expected to open in 18 months and will become the second branch, which helps the older one that has long struggled to keep up with the city’s growing population. The plan for this new space has been in the works for many, many years.

“There were many councils before us who started this, who planted the seed, who made the effort to get to where we are today,” Mouanoutoua said.

Meanwhile, Reedley held its own groundbreaking ceremony for a new library branch on Thursday. That facility will be a larger space that can soon help the growing needs in the South Valley.

Together, these two projects represent the county’s largest investment in libraries.

“I can't even begin to tell about what is most important about [the Clovis] library.” Shram, from the Friends of the Library group, said. “But I think it’s just the fact that we are going to have this new building to present the community.”