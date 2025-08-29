© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 29: A Bakersfield Parafencer Gets Ready For His Big Moment On The World Stage

By Soreath Hok,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 29, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
You might know the sport of fencing. But have you ever seen a parafencer on stage? One athlete from Bakersfield is at the top of his game and is getting ready for a competition in South Korea. We catch up with Parafencer Kevin Reeve about the sport and what got him interested.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors declare state of emergency over wildfire, and a Fresno businessman accused of arson appears in court.

Soreath Hok
Soreath Hok is a multimedia journalist with experience in radio, television and digital production. She is a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award winner. At KVPR, she is currently the local host of NPR's All Things Considered.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
