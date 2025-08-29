Aug. 29: A Bakersfield Parafencer Gets Ready For His Big Moment On The World Stage

You might know the sport of fencing. But have you ever seen a parafencer on stage? One athlete from Bakersfield is at the top of his game and is getting ready for a competition in South Korea. We catch up with Parafencer Kevin Reeve about the sport and what got him interested.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Fresno County supervisors declare state of emergency over wildfire, and a Fresno businessman accused of arson appears in court.

