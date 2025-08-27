Aug. 27: Litigation Continues Over Fresno’s Secretive Budget Process

Two years ago, two civil rights groups sued the City of Fresno, alleging city leaders violated a public meeting law by negotiating the city’s budget behind closed doors. On today’s show, Fresnoland reporter Omar Rashad brings us an update to that investigation – including a batch of illuminating emails he obtained between city leaders.

Plus, the latest news headlines: A popular restaurant owner in Fresno was arrested by federal authorities, and a very expensive home is on sale by Central Valley farming billionaires.