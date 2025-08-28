Aug. 28: Nonprofit Funding In The Valley In Flux As Federal Government Shifts Priorities
A centerpiece of the Trump Administration is cutting public spending. However, as grants and contracts are cut, Valley nonprofits providing critical services are feeling the effects. KVPR associate editor Kerry Klein breaks down how much funding is at stake and who has been hit the hardest.
Plus, the latest news headlines: Clovis breaks ground on the largest county library, and a state legislator wants to break the state into two.