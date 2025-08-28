© 2025 KVPR | Valley Public Radio - White Ash Broadcasting, Inc. :: 89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
Central Valley Daily

Aug. 28: Nonprofit Funding In The Valley In Flux As Federal Government Shifts Priorities

By Kerry Klein,
Jonathan Linden
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:45 AM PDT
A centerpiece of the Trump Administration is cutting public spending. However, as grants and contracts are cut, Valley nonprofits providing critical services are feeling the effects. KVPR associate editor Kerry Klein breaks down how much funding is at stake and who has been hit the hardest.

Plus, the latest news headlines: Clovis breaks ground on the largest county library, and a state legislator wants to break the state into two.

Kerry Klein
Kerry Klein is an award-winning reporter whose coverage of public health, air pollution, drinking water access and wildfires in the San Joaquin Valley has been featured on NPR, KQED, Science Friday and Kaiser Health News. Her work has earned numerous regional Edward R. Murrow and Golden Mike Awards and has been recognized by the Association of Health Care Journalists and Society of Environmental Journalists. Her podcast Escape From Mammoth Pool was named a podcast “listeners couldn’t get enough of in 2021” by the radio aggregator NPR One.
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a podcast producer at KVPR. Born and raised in Riverside, he's a Southern California native. Jonathan's passion for public radio began at a young age when his brother would play NPR while driving him home from middle school. He earned his B.A. in journalism from Biola University in 2019.
