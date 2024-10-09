Oct. 9: Fewer Undocumented Students Are Enrolling In College Amid Challenges To DACA
New research shows that at California public universities, there’s been a significant drop in the enrollment of low-income undocumented students. Bill Kidder with the UCLA Civil Rights Projects discusses the study's findings and what may be behind the drop in enrollment.
Plus, the latest news headlines, including, the bird flu’s impacts on industries other than dairy in the Valley, and the iconic Hanford business up for sale.