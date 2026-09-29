How Kenny Mason learned to follow his inner visions

In a city teeming with eccentricity, Kenny Mason's emergence is strange even for Atlanta. He's exactly what one might expect from a third or fourth generation ATLien in a sense. Yet he's also an outcast in a city of them. An isolationist at heart whose saving grace ranged from Smashing Pumpkins to Peewee Longway, the rap-rock iconoclast's third studio album, BULLDAWG, is so seamless a hybrid it's hard to tell where his devotion to one genre ends and his experimentation with another begins.

But if rap's corporate-backed output is engineered by starched suits profiting from a programmatic diet of Black pathology and predictable drum patterns, then the question is: How did an anomaly like Kenny Mason manage to squeeze through? Even more to the point, how does a rapper emerge from Traplanta without sacrificing his alt identity at the altar of conformity?

These were some of the questions top-of-mind when I interviewed him over the summer, as BULLDAWG began earning critical praise. And from what Kenny told me, the making of this album forced him to reckon internally with doubts of the same kind. In the midst of a creative crisis, Mason found himself wondering "am I just like every other artist that's caught up in this thing? Or am I actually doing this for a reason? Do I actually know what my music is doing?' I was asking myself a bunch of questions."

His initial answers were equally unsettling, more attuned to industry metrics than his inner compass. "It was always numbers or scale, things like that. And to me, I sounded like a label or a non-artist. All of my answers were outside of art and real purpose," he said. "I realized I had to remind myself why I'm doing what I'm doing and why I love what I'm doing."

The nonconformist wondered whether he was straying too far into a formulaic approach. "I always felt I could identify what type of sound could blow up faster in Atlanta where I'm at. So I was making that type of stuff — or I was making my version of that type of stuff. But I would also make these records that are more alternative leaning or different. And my team would encourage it, like, 'this is a unique sound.' "

But that doesn't mean he hasn't been tempted to compromise his sound. On BULLDAWG's last song, "7ELEVEN," he alternates between competing visions of success on the road to self-acceptance. In the darker version, he releases an album that flops and he "falls into a deeper void / the more I'm not the people's choice." He considers "making pacts within the darkness" and his demons tell him how to win over the mainstream: "This how you grow your power / You change the whole sound / Dumb the flow down / And love from everyone will surely shower." When he follows that winning formula, the mainstream acceptance that follows feels hollow.

The song with the strongest gospel overtones on the album is more than an allegory about good and evil. It's a metaphor for his career and a window into the choices he's made to honor and protect his sense of self-discovery. Now that he's reached the point of "not needing any external validation in order to value this thing that I'm doing," he can't be content with simply feeding the machine. That conviction shows all over BULLDAWG. The album finds Kenny digging in rather than dizzying himself with pinballing between opposing fanbases.

The stubborn self-awareness heard in his music is not a performance. It's the person he's always been. Even as a kid growing up in southwest Atlanta, where he religiously attended Church of the Master on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with his grandmother, Kenny was never down with blindly following tradition.

"I hate to say it, I was wreaking havoc, bro," he said. "I was definitely in there questioning every single thing they said in the Bible. Like, 'how is this possible? What does this mean? So God let all this happen?' I was disruptive for sure." Singing in the youth choir didn't quiet his rebellious spirit, either. But it developed his ear for music. It also provided a sense of stability that got interrupted by the loss of his grandmother.

Shuttled from relative to relative throughout middle school, Mason relied on video games to fill the void. In place of a steady click of friends, gaming soundtracks introduced him to alt-rock and pop-punk instigators. Not only did he identify with the music, it gave him something he could secretly lay claim to when little else felt tangible. "I did feel kind of cool about the fact that nobody else was doing it. It made me feel like it was mine," he said. "I kept that, I guess, close to the chest."

As he leaned further into musical experimentation — linking with burgeoning collaborators like his former House 9 collective and co-conspirators inside Atlanta's now-defunct Department Store scene — that outside acceptance taught him to trust those early instincts.

One performance proved pivotal when an early manager and scene staple, Noah Zark, persuaded him not to play his breakout single, "Hit." Instead of meeting crowd expectation with his trap-adjacent rallying cry, Kenny went left with "his rock stuff" and struck a chord. "I remember that being the best show of that underground era. My favorite show ever. The energy was crazy. So it gave me a lot of confidence."

Today his palette is a distillation of his childhood. It ranges from his dad's daily dose of 2Pac to his grandmother's gospel indoctrination, mashed together with Atlanta's trapped-out template and the alternative sounds that served as his escape.

But the real lesson in Kenny's story comes in how he bought himself the space and time to play with synthesizing all those sounds until he perfected them.

"It's always a priority for me, contractually, to make sure I have creative control whenever I'm negotiating with a label. That means a lot to me — even if that means I'm taking less money. What matters to me most [is] that I have full say-so over what I put out and how I put it out."

Insisting on that level of creative freedom is what sets him a world apart from major-label artists forced to chase numbers to prove their worth — to themselves and their labels. Though he's no stranger to Billboard, he's no slave to it either. And he's made sacrifices for that freedom, "whether that's an advance or less budget," he said. "I think a lot of times what happens with artists [is] they let people tell them what they want. They'll make it sound sexy. It's not as cutthroat as that, obviously. [But] you have to ruthlessly know your vision and know who you are and know your identity."

Maybe it was Kenny's loner years — forcing him to hone a sense of self — that taught him to value it so much. Strength came in isolation, and he's still down to stand on that. Just as he concludes on "7ELEVEN," "Now that you gave me acceptance / I don't need it, really."

"BULLDAWG saved my life because it saved my identity or reminded me of my identity," he said. "We live in a world now where visibility is everything, and people trade their identities for that visibility. I fell victim to that for the better half of my career. I believe this album was a statement and proof that I didn't have to do that."

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