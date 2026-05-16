Life on the edge: Why Indonesians living near volcanoes won't leave

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Updated June 8, 2026 at 8:27 AM PDT

High on the slopes of Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes , villagers stand shoulder-to-shoulder in a front yard to watch a ceremony called Jathilan.

A live gamelan band thumps out a collective rhythm on metal instruments. Dancers wearing elaborate, monstrous bamboo masks enact a mythical legend through movement. The celebration marks a child's circumcision or sunatan, a traditional Javanese rite of passage into adulthood.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / Performers depict battle scenes and enter a shamanic trance state believed to be possession by ancestral spirits or gods during a traditional Jathilan ceremony in Klakah Village, Indonesia.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / A gamelan band, which is made up of different types of traditional percussive instruments, plays during a Jathilan ceremony in Klakah Village, Indonesia.

Chicken breeder Widi, who goes by one name, says such occasions are frequent. "This is about culture and tradition," he said. "If we don't have these elaborate celebrations, what else is there for entertainment?"

Most attendees are farmers. When the music stops, they return to fields of chili, tobacco, and cauliflower.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / A performer applies makeup before his dance at a traditional ceremony in Senden Village, Indonesia.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / Dancers dress as noble Javanese warriors during the ceremony.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / With Mount Merapi, an active volcano, looming in the background, local farmers in Tlogolele Village, Indonesia attend to their crops.

Merapi, situated at the central part of the country's most populous island of Java, is currently at a "Siaga" (Level 3) alert , meaning increased volcanic activity threatens areas up to three miles from the crater.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / Farmer Lasteri attends to her crops in Tlogolele, Indonesia. She says she prefers feeling tremors from Merapi frequently, opposed to eerie quiet.

The danger is constant. But to Lasteri, the mountain speaks a familiar language. She distinguishes passing storms from the deep, rhythmic thudding – gemuruh – of the volcano.

"If eruptions are frequent, we aren't as afraid because it's only a little pressure at a time," Lasteri said. "It's when the mountain is quiet for a long time that we worry the next one will be big."

Tlogolele Village sits in a designated danger zone, with hamlets a mere 1.9 miles from the active crater. For generations, residents resisted evacuating.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / With Mount Merapi, an active volcano, looming in the background, a local farmer in Samiran Village, Indonesia attends to her crops.

The turning point came in 2010. A massive eruption blanketed the village in 14 inches of ash and buried farms under solidified molten rock, or "cold lava" flows.

"People hadn't realized that Merapi's threat was truly that dangerous," said Neigen Saputra, deputy head of the village preparedness team.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / Mujianto, a farmer and former radio DJ from the Selo District stands outside the now defunct community radio station in Samiran Village that used to be a reliable source of disaster communication. But a lack of funding to maintain and repair equipment led to its demise. Now residents rely on WhatsApp groups, electronic sirens, and evacuation calls broadcast through mosque loudspeakers.

The disaster killed more than 350 people and forced roughly 350,000 regional residents to evacuate .

"Thick ash and sand started to pour down, and everyone ran," remembers Sunkono, a farmer who spent two months in a shelter. "Everything was ruined. The trees were dead, and the crops were destroyed."

Since then, Tlogolele has transformed. The community built a multi-layered warning system blending wailing electronic sirens with real-time WhatsApp updates. For the elderly, Saputra said, evacuation calls are broadcast through mosque loudspeakers.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / A monument to the lives lost in the Mount Merapi eruption on Oct. 26, 2010. This monument reminds us all to love the environment so that nature will not be angry

Tlogolele also established a "Sister Village" program , an agreement with a community 25 miles away to host refugees during extended eruptions.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / An evacuation route sign points south, leading to a sister village 25 miles away.

Despite the risks, Sunkono will never permanently leave. The volcanic ash that destroys crops is the same material making the soil incredibly fertile. He favors crops like cauliflower, harvested in just 50 days, providing reliable economic recovery.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / Sunkono, a farmer who lives in Tlogolele Village, remembers how a thick layer of ash covered everything here after the Mount Merapi eruption of 2010.

"Disasters are everywhere," Sunkono reflected, picking leaves off his cauliflowers. "In other places, there are tsunamis and earthquakes. Here, we have Merapi."

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / Widi, a gamefowl breeder in Samiran Village, Central Java, Indonesia, attends to one of his roosters.

For Sunkono, the rich soil and a community he considers family make it worth the risk. Today, preparedness is daily life. By nearly every door sits a tas persiapan, or a ready bag packed with precious documents, ready the moment sirens sound.

Joshua Irwandi for NPR / Local residents learn to live with the constant threat of eruption from Mount Merapi, seen smoking in the distance.

Visual design and development by LA Johnson and Nicole Werbeck

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