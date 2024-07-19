What's next for Fresno’s Arthop? Event moving indoors for August, as questions swirl about its future

FRESNO, Calif. – The popular arts and culture event known as Arthop in downtown Fresno will be held indoors at its next event in August, according to city leaders.

At a Friday press conference, Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias said the decision was out of caution over high temperatures. But he also said the growing popularity of the event has spurred officials to review protocols.

“The crowds are getting bigger and bigger, and we have a responsibility to get ahead of any potential health and safety concerns,” said Arias, whose district includes downtown Fresno.

Arthop started in the 1990s as a way for local artists to showcase their work to the public at local art galleries and other venues. But in recent years, it has grown exponentially, and has largely taken an outdoor turn. The packed street fair now stretches from downtown into the Tower District.

According to city data, nearly 15,000 people gather in downtown Fresno for the event every month. Pedestrians enjoy music, food and vendors along streets and sidewalks.

In recent months, the city has also rolled out a regular trolley service called “FresnoHOP” that makes it easier for residents to visit popular spots where Arthop is held. It’s held the first and third Thursday of the month.

“We'll spend the next few weeks assessing what is the best path forward to return to both permitted and unpermitted outdoor events in a more organized way,” Arias said.

While the August Arthop will be indoors, the city and its downtown partners are expected to meet after the event and provide an update on the event’s future.

The Friday conference garnered a crowd of local vendors who were upset by the decision. They argued the city hadn’t taken their businesses into consideration.

“This is hurting a lot of small businesses,” said Mike Oz, the president of Fresno Street Eats, a network of food truck vendors. “Please, city of Fresno, don't mess this up.”

Oz told officials the activity around Arthop has helped improve foot traffic and spending in downtown Fresno.

“You can't want it, and then not know what to do with it,” he said.

