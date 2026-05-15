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Zephyr Saxophone Quartet

Zephyr Saxophone Quartet

The Fresno Musical Club celebrates its 120th year as it presents the Zephyr Saxophone Quartet in concert. This quartet includes Alex Fisher, Soprano Saxophone; Hunter Hatfield, Alto Saxophone; Luke Noordmans, Tenor Saxophone; and Davin Whitley, Baritone Saxophone. They will present the world première of “Pneuma” by Fresno composer Walter Saul.

University Presbyterian Church
$5 - $20. Tickets only available at the door.
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Fresno Musical Club
https://fresnomusicalclub.com/
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts Avenue
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.upcfresno.org/