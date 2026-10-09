The Welkin
The Welkin
In 1759 rural England, a young woman is sentenced to hang for murder but claims she is pregnant, which could save her life. With no doctor available, twelve local women are gathered to determine whether she is telling the truth. As secrets, prejudices, and old wounds surface, The Welkin becomes a gripping, darkly funny examination of justice, power, and what happens when women are finally asked to decide another woman’s fate. A Phoenix Creative Collective production.
Merced Multicultural Arts Center
Every week through Oct 24, 2026.
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Merced Multicultural Arts Center
645 W. Main StreetMerced, California 95340