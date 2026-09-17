The Tower Quartet presents: Out of the Shadows
The Tower Quartet presents: Out of the Shadows
The Tower Quartet presents “Out of the Shadows,” featuring composers who struck out to find their own voice despite personal, societal, and cultural pressures. The program includes:
Strum by Jessie Montgomery, ft. Adam Elmore, double bass
String Quartet No. 5 by Heitor Villa-Lobos
String Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms
University Presbyterian Church
Suggested donation $20 general / $10 student. For details:
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Tower Quartet
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts AvenueFresno, California 93710