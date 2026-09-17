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The Tower Quartet presents: Out of the Shadows

The Tower Quartet presents: Out of the Shadows

The Tower Quartet presents “Out of the Shadows,” featuring composers who struck out to find their own voice despite personal, societal, and cultural pressures. The program includes:
Strum by Jessie Montgomery, ft. Adam Elmore, double bass
String Quartet No. 5 by Heitor Villa-Lobos
String Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms

University Presbyterian Church
Suggested donation $20 general / $10 student. For details:
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Tower Quartet
https://thetowerquartet.com/
University Presbyterian Church
1776 E. Roberts Avenue
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.upcfresno.org/