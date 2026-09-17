The Tower Quartet presents “Out of the Shadows,” featuring composers who struck out to find their own voice despite personal, societal, and cultural pressures. The program includes:

Strum by Jessie Montgomery, ft. Adam Elmore, double bass

String Quartet No. 5 by Heitor Villa-Lobos

String Quartet No. 1 in C minor, Op. 51, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms