The Big Tell Showcase
The Big Tell Showcase
The Big Tell Showcase brings this year’s original short documentaries to the big screen, featuring stories from across Fresno, Merced, Madera, Mariposa, Kings, and Tulare counties. After months of researching, filming, and editing, this year’s filmmakers are ready to share their work and introduce audiences to the people, places, and experiences at the heart of their stories.
Tower Theatre
Free. To RSVP:
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CMAC