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The Big Tell Showcase

The Big Tell Showcase

The Big Tell Showcase brings this year’s original short documentaries to the big screen, featuring stories from across Fresno, Merced, Madera, Mariposa, Kings, and Tulare counties. After months of researching, filming, and editing, this year’s filmmakers are ready to share their work and introduce audiences to the people, places, and experiences at the heart of their stories.

Tower Theatre
Free. To RSVP:
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 18 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

CMAC
https://cmac.tv/
Tower Theatre
809 E. Olive Ave.
Fresno, California 93728
https://www.towertheatrefresno.com/