© 2026 KVPR / Valley Public Radio
89.3 Fresno / 89.1 Bakersfield
White Ash Broadcasting, Inc
2589 Alluvial Ave. Clovis, CA 93611
89.3 Fresno | 89.1 Bakersfield
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club: Glaciers in Greenland

Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club: Glaciers in Greenland

Oceanographer and glaciologist, Dr. Mike Wood, will take you on a journey from the steep walls of Yosemite Valley to the fjords of Greenland. Dr. Wood has studied glaciers in Greenland for more than a decade and will discuss how the glaciers affect ocean currents and marine productivity.

Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club
https://www.sierraclub.org/tehipite
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin Ave
Fresno, California 93720
https://www.fresnolibrary.org/branch/wdwd.html