Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club: Glaciers in Greenland
Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club: Glaciers in Greenland
Oceanographer and glaciologist, Dr. Mike Wood, will take you on a journey from the steep walls of Yosemite Valley to the fjords of Greenland. Dr. Wood has studied glaciers in Greenland for more than a decade and will discuss how the glaciers affect ocean currents and marine productivity.
Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin AveFresno, California 93720