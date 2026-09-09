Tall Can Koozi at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
Tall Can Koozi at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park
The trio Tall Can Koozi returns to Bluegrass in the Park with their mix of country, bluegrass and gospel. The band features the former California State fiddle champion Dalisay Johnson with Adam Johnson (guitar) and Dan Kehler (bass); all three are on vocals. Audience members are encouraged to come early and bring a lawn chair.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Tips encouraged.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth StreetClovis, California 93612