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Tall Can Koozi at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

Tall Can Koozi at Clovis Bluegrass in the Park

The trio Tall Can Koozi returns to Bluegrass in the Park with their mix of country, bluegrass and gospel. The band features the former California State fiddle champion Dalisay Johnson with Adam Johnson (guitar) and Dan Kehler (bass); all three are on vocals. Audience members are encouraged to come early and bring a lawn chair.

Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
Tips encouraged.
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Bluegrass in the Park, Clovis
https://www.facebook.com/p/Bluegrass-in-the-Park-Clovis-100057522374894/
Clovis Veterans Memorial Park
901 Fifth Street
Clovis, California 93612
https://www.cvmdistrict.org/