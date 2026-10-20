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Sequoia Symphony Orchestra Presents Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra Presents Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra present's Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in concert featuring Klaus Badelt and Hans Zimmer’s score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by Bruce Kiesling.

Visalia Fox Theatre
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Oct 24, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Sequoia Symphony Orchestra
https://www.sequoiasymphonyorchestra.com/
Visalia Fox Theatre
308 W. Main St.
Visalia, California 93291
https://www.foxvisalia.org/