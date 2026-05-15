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Powering the Next Era: Industrious Women’s Summit

Powering the Next Era: Industrious Women’s Summit

The Better Business Bureau is set to host its 2nd Annual Industrious Women’s Summit, bringing together dynamic leaders and changemakers for a powerful day of insight and inspiration. This year’s theme, “Powering the Next Era,” highlights women from across Fresno and Inland California and focuses on connection, growth, and leadership.

Hyatt House Fresno at Campus Pointe
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Better Business Bureau
https://www.bbb.org/local/1126/iws
Hyatt House Fresno at Campus Pointe
5078 N. Chestnut Avenue
Fresno, California 93710
https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-house/en-US/fchxn-hyatt-house-fresno-campus-pointe