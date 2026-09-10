Monsters of Destruction: Monster Trucks
Monsters of Destruction: Monster Trucks
Monsters of Destruction Monster Trucks roll into The Big Fresno Fair for the first time on Sunday, October 18. Catch two high-powered shows at 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., featuring roaring engines, gravity-defying stunts, freestyle trick runs, head-to-head racing and car-crushing action.
Fresno Fairgrounds
$5 - $10
12:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Big Fresno Fair
Fresno Fairgrounds
1121 S. Chance Ave.Fresno, California 93702