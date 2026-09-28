Land Stewardship and Rangeland Management on Sierra Foothill Conservancy Lands
Land Stewardship and Rangeland Management on Sierra Foothill Conservancy Lands
Billy Freeman, Rangeland Project Manager for Sierra Foothill Conservancy, and Chris Velez, Land Steward will give an insider's view of what it takes to manage conservancy lands in a sustainable way, ensuring that conservation values are maintained and enhanced, and that clean water resources are conserved and managed to ensure continuing public benefits.
Woodward Park Regional Library
For details:
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Tehipite Chapter of the Sierra Club
Woodward Park Regional Library
944 E Perrin AveFresno, California 93720