Keyboard Concert with Pianist Janice Carissa
Keyboard Concert with Pianist Janice Carissa
A Gilmore Young Artist and winner of Salon de Virtuosi, Janice Carissa has been showcased at an array of renowned stages including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, the Kennedy Center, Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.
Fresno State Concert Hall
$5 - $40
03:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts
Artist Group Info
Janice Carissa
Fresno State Concert Hall
2380 E. Keats Ave.Fresno, California 93740