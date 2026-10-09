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Keyboard Concert with Pianist Janice Carissa

Keyboard Concert with Pianist Janice Carissa

A Gilmore Young Artist and winner of Salon de Virtuosi, Janice Carissa has been showcased at an array of renowned stages including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the United Nations, the Kennedy Center, Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Fresno State Concert Hall
$5 - $40
03:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts
http://keyboardconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

Janice Carissa
https://www.opus3artists.com/artists/janice-carissa/
Fresno State Concert Hall
2380 E. Keats Ave.
Fresno, California 93740