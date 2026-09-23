Keyboard Concert with Angel Stanislav Wang
Keyboard Concert with Angel Stanislav Wang
Praised for his expressive depth, commanding technique, and artistic individuality, Angel Stanislav Wang has quickly drawn international attention as a rare and compelling new voice. A captivating performer with a growing global following, he has performed in world-renowned halls including Carnegie Hall, Vienna’s Musikverein, the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory.
Fresno State Concert Hall
03:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts
Artist Group Info
Angel Stanislav Wang
Fresno State Concert Hall
2380 E. Keats Ave.Fresno, California 93740