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Keyboard Concert with Angel Stanislav Wang

Keyboard Concert with Angel Stanislav Wang

Praised for his expressive depth, commanding technique, and artistic individuality, Angel Stanislav Wang has quickly drawn international attention as a rare and compelling new voice. A captivating performer with a growing global following, he has performed in world-renowned halls including Carnegie Hall, Vienna’s Musikverein, the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory.

Fresno State Concert Hall
03:00 PM - 04:45 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Philip Lorenz International Keyboard Concerts
http://keyboardconcerts.com

Artist Group Info

Angel Stanislav Wang
www.angelstanislavwang.com
Fresno State Concert Hall
2380 E. Keats Ave.
Fresno, California 93740